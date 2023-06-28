Disney Speedstorm Hotfix June 28

Hey SpeedStars!

The Game Team has been clocking some serious mileage to improve Disney Speedstorm and we’ve got a number of adjustments and fixes in this upcoming Hotfix that have been made possible thanks to our community’s reports and feedback.

The Game Team is committed to improving the game based on Community feedback during Early Access, so please continue to provide feedback and report issues on our official Discord server.

The full list of changes included in this Hotfix are listed below.

AUDIO MIXING

The volume of the Drift Boost SFX has been lowered.

The volume of the Racer Voice Overs (VO) has been increased.

Some volume corrections have been made to the 5.1 Surround Sound mix.

Fixed an issue where engine noise SFX were too loud at top speeds with certain Racers.

FIXES

MULTIPLAYER

Fixed an issue causing the Multiplayer race outro to loop indefinitely.

LIMITED EVENTS

Fixed several instances of crashes when attempting certain Limited Events.

Correct number of completed Limited Event objectives should now be displayed.

SEASON TOUR

The XP earned from completing Daily Missions has been increased from 60 to 200.

Fixed several instances of certain Race Goals not being visible in the Season Tour.

RANKED MULTIPLAYER

Fixed an issue where the Ranked Multiplayer Leaderboards would sometimes appear empty.

That’s a wrap on this Hotfix! Arbee’s looking forward to seeing you all out on the racetrack!

