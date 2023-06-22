It’s time to drop a bomb!

Gladiators,

Get ready to strap yourself in for a game-changing feature that’s set to take WORLD BOSS to new heights! Adding an extra layer of challenge and strategy to the game, this new objective is set to ignite the arena.

GET ON TOP, STAY ON TOP

The Corruption Bomb is by far the most significant gameplay overhaul we’re making for 1.0. Although the endless battle for the WORLD BOSS crown is ingrained in the DNA of the game, there are many in the community that are ready to shake things up, and so are we.

Our goal for the Corruption Bomb is to create an end-state objective for our players, and provide a greater sense of purpose, and fun, for each gameplay session. Not only that, we want you, our players, to fully bask in the glory of achieving the World Boss title – all the while destroying all other players' hopes and dreams of taking the crown from you.

Numerous iterations of gameplay elements and prototypes were tested and meticulously explored, including a timed match, before landing on the Hex-by-Hex corruption that you will see in game. This allowed us to uphold the unique drop in / drop out nature of WORLD BOSS, while at the same time, continuing to create additional depth, and in-game goals, for skilled players and newcomers alike.

The theme of the Corruption Bomb aligns perfectly with the idea of the WORLD BOSS being a simulated game show. The Corruption Bomb was created to utilise the Hex design of the Arena in a very organic way – with each Hex being corrupted individually, it's easy to tell how close the World Boss is to winning.

The Corruption Bomb seamlessly integrates with the existing game experience. Not only serving as an end-state objective, the addition of the Corruption Bomb brings a raft of changes to existing gameplay mechanics. For example, as each Hex is corrupted, the playable space begins to shrink, blocking off pathways and continuing to change the battlefield to create an always changing and engaging experience.

DROPPING THE BOMB

We can feel that you’re ready to flex your skills and drop the bomb, so we’re here to tell you how!

Once a player has become World Boss, they are given the opportunity to strategically place a bomb in one of three Corruption sites within a randomly selected Hex.

For the World Boss to place the Corruption Bomb, they must charge it first by earning XP from deleting other Gladiators or collecting Gems. Once the bomb has been placed, other players will need to act quickly and collectively if they want to stop the bomb from detonating and corrupting the Hex. Players can defuse the bomb by standing within its radius or defeating the World Boss, so the World Boss will need to be on site to protect it and delete those who stand in the way of their total domination.

Standing on the Corruption Bomb site will also grant the World Boss a passive healing bonus, giving our Gladiators a chance to survive the onslaught of other players joining forces in their attempts to defuse the Corruption Bomb.

Exercise caution after the Hex is corrupted – once the bomb goes off, players will be dealt damage over time if they enter the corrupted area, ensuring the lingering effects of the World Boss’ battle tactics are felt. Naturally, being World Boss always comes with extra perks, so they can move through a Corrupted Hex unharmed.

If the World Boss manages to corrupt all three Hexes, they officially become the ultimate World Boss – completely corrupting the map, ending the server and creating a true moment of victory! Hold it over your challengers heads as you end their path to the top of the leaderboard.

Don’t get too cocky though. If a World Boss is defeated before corrupting all three Hexes, any corrupted Hexes will return to their uncorrupted state...

VISUAL EXPLOSION

When creating the visuals for the Corruption Bomb, our art team leant into a design that felt like ‘deleting virtual reality’, taking aesthetic inspiration from electromagnetic pulses, in a way that felt true to the art direction of the game.

Starting off with the idea of a hazy blue aura that sends digital blastwaves through the Arena when exploding, our art team played around with the colours. The red they landed on is a stark contrast to the rest of the colour palette in game, especially against the iconic WORLD BOSS blue.

With the game design intention to extend the explosion's impact beyond simply destroying the map, this gave our art team an opportunity to create some awesome FX that lean into the damage over time players take when entering a Corrupted zone.

If you are unfortunate enough to be on the receiving end of the Corruption Bomb, we’re sorry, but please do take the time to revel in all its glory – and enjoy a brand new gameplay experience that the entire development team are extremely excited for you to play!

So, sharpen your bomb defusing skills, as the Corruption Bomb enters the Arena to unleash a new wave of havoc!

WORLD BOSS 1.0 is coming on 27 June 2023.

Where possible please ensure all drivers are updated to ensure the best and smoothest performance.

Have a bug you want to report? Head on over to our Discord server. For Player Support issues, please contact us via Zendesk.

World Boss Discord - Join our official Discord server

World Boss Website - Official Website

Twitter - Follow us at WorldBoss_io

Facebook - Like Our Facebook Page

Reddit - Join the r/World Boss community

YouTube - Subscribe To Our YouTube Channel