New content available

Hello,
I fixed some bugs (especially the puzzle where you have to make medicine that caused a whole scene to be skipped).
I also added content that should've been available from yesterday. Such as:
and
I also added more scenes so I urge you to play the game again. Sorry for this, but I couldn't miss Steam's planned release date.
Other stuff in this update
- more story
- more sounds
- better animation performance (especially when going back and forth through them
Still to do:
- Gallery (I need to create a custom one because the default one has no sound)
- Achievements
Thanks! and write me if you find any other bugs.
Changed files in this update