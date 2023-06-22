 Skip to content

Milfvania Ep. 2 update for 22 June 2023

New content available

Milfvania Ep. 2 update for 22 June 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello,

I fixed some bugs (especially the puzzle where you have to make medicine that caused a whole scene to be skipped).

I also added content that should've been available from yesterday. Such as:

and

I also added more scenes so I urge you to play the game again. Sorry for this, but I couldn't miss Steam's planned release date.

Other stuff in this update

  • more story
  • more sounds
  • better animation performance (especially when going back and forth through them

Still to do:

  • Gallery (I need to create a custom one because the default one has no sound)
  • Achievements

Thanks! and write me if you find any other bugs.

