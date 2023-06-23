Early Access Build #839

Additional Solo Challenges
-
Added Solo Challenges for:
- Corrosia
- Ram
- Kat
- Rosanova
- Doc
-
All Captains now have Solo Challenges
-
Added Unlock Missions & Steam Achievements
-
As a reminder:
- Earn a Champion Victory with a Captain to unlock their Solo Challenge
- Only the selected Captain and their weapon are available
- All other weapons and captains are banished
- Super Plasma and Super Nova planets are banished
- New Solo icon will replace Champion after earning a Solo Challenge Victory
- If Solo Challenge is unlocked, a new Select A Challenge screen appears after selecting the Captain
Slime Trail
- Slime Trail can now be manually aimed
- When manually aiming the slime weapon shoots out in the aimed direction, returning to the ship when manual aim is stopped
- The end of the Slime Trail glows to visually show when manual aiming
- Super Slime Trail Damage Multiplier increased from 2 to 2.5
- Planet pickups now show on top of slime instead of under it
Boxing Gloves
- Fix - Boxing Gloves not damaging Elite Snake Ship
Chain Lightning
- Chain Lightning now aims at closest Enemy instead of first detected Enemy
- When no target is in range the lightning strikes spread out around the ship
Elite Hell Bird Spaceship
- Fix - Elite Hell Bird disappearing from Elite Circle during fight
Elite Snake Ship
- Narrowed laser colliders to prevent ship damage in areas that seemed safe
Changed files in this update