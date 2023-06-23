 Skip to content

Time Wasters update for 23 June 2023

Early Access Build #839

Early Access Build #839

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Additional Solo Challenges

  • Added Solo Challenges for:

    • Corrosia
    • Ram
    • Kat
    • Rosanova
    • Doc

  • All Captains now have Solo Challenges

  • Added Unlock Missions & Steam Achievements

  • As a reminder:

    • Earn a Champion Victory with a Captain to unlock their Solo Challenge
    • Only the selected Captain and their weapon are available
    • All other weapons and captains are banished
    • Super Plasma and Super Nova planets are banished
    • New Solo icon will replace Champion after earning a Solo Challenge Victory
    • If Solo Challenge is unlocked, a new Select A Challenge screen appears after selecting the Captain

Slime Trail

  • Slime Trail can now be manually aimed
  • When manually aiming the slime weapon shoots out in the aimed direction, returning to the ship when manual aim is stopped
  • The end of the Slime Trail glows to visually show when manual aiming
  • Super Slime Trail Damage Multiplier increased from 2 to 2.5
  • Planet pickups now show on top of slime instead of under it

Boxing Gloves

  • Fix - Boxing Gloves not damaging Elite Snake Ship

Chain Lightning

  • Chain Lightning now aims at closest Enemy instead of first detected Enemy
  • When no target is in range the lightning strikes spread out around the ship

Elite Hell Bird Spaceship

  • Fix - Elite Hell Bird disappearing from Elite Circle during fight

Elite Snake Ship

  • Narrowed laser colliders to prevent ship damage in areas that seemed safe

