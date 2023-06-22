- Fixed multiplayer issues
- Improvement on the multiplayer prediction system
- Improvement on the multiplayer hit detection system
- Fixed error when try to connect to the official server
- Fixed minor gameplay issues
OverShoot Battle Race update for 22 June 2023
Update Notes for v1.0.143 version
Patchnotes via Steam Community
