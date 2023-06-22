 Skip to content

OverShoot Battle Race update for 22 June 2023

Update Notes for v1.0.143 version

Build 11530609

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed multiplayer issues
  • Improvement on the multiplayer prediction system
  • Improvement on the multiplayer hit detection system
  • Fixed error when try to connect to the official server
  • Fixed minor gameplay issues

