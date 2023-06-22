 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Eo update for 22 June 2023

Roleplay Update - June

Share · View all patches · Build 11530585 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The world has changed. As Lilith gains new followers, another mysterious group appears trying to hide their true intentions. An old abandoned village is unearth, as well as the elven city of Lamellar.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2075341 Depot 2075341
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link