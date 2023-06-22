Adjust the defense breaking parameters, cross-border battles may become more difficult
Adjust attack speed
Adjust skill cd time
If there is no major problem in the future, let's not adjust it. do something demand
放置修仙世界 update for 22 June 2023
Adjust the defense breaking parameters, adjust the skill cd time
