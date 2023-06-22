 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

放置修仙世界 update for 22 June 2023

Adjust the defense breaking parameters, adjust the skill cd time

Share · View all patches · Build 11530539 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Adjust the defense breaking parameters, cross-border battles may become more difficult
Adjust attack speed
Adjust skill cd time
If there is no major problem in the future, let's not adjust it. do something demand

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2450481 Depot 2450481
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link