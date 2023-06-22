Update Notes for 21 Jun

This patch includes several UI improvements and has cleared some of the “Stuck at loading” issues. Read below for detailed patch notes.

-Added icons instead of text for officer commands to allow for more clarity on the action being performed.

-Adjusted several font sizes throughout the User Interface.

-Adjusted several UI Elements to scale better with varying monitor sizes.

-Resolved more instances with the main menu being stuck at ‘Loading’. Please continue to report this issue if it continues to affect you after patching.