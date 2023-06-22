 Skip to content

The Merchants Guide to the Kingdom update for 22 June 2023

Update Notes for 21 Jun

Last edited 22 June 2023

This patch includes several UI improvements and has cleared some of the “Stuck at loading” issues. Read below for detailed patch notes.

-Added icons instead of text for officer commands to allow for more clarity on the action being performed.
-Adjusted several font sizes throughout the User Interface.
-Adjusted several UI Elements to scale better with varying monitor sizes.
-Resolved more instances with the main menu being stuck at ‘Loading’. Please continue to report this issue if it continues to affect you after patching.

