Cat Gets Medieval update for 23 June 2023

Create Custom Cats in Cat Gets Medieval

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Express your cat self! Chunky cats, skinny cats, cool cats, and crazy cats, all cats are welcome in Catmelot. The Cat Creator feature is now added to Cat Gets Medieval. You can adjust the body style, fur pattern, color of your cat, eye color, and create a name for your cat to play in the game. If you want more customization then choose the morpher body style. The morpher body style will allow you to also adjust the size of the eyes and ears of the cat. This new feature is hours of fun!

Along with this new feature is some updates to the UI , climbing animation, movement animation and multiplayer network improvements.

