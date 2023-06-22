Patch notes for v0.5.3

v0.5.3
- Added a map cache that speeds up loading of games by more than 50%. When a game is loaded, map cache is saved. When the same game is loaded later, the map will be loaded from cache instead of being generated.
- Significantly improved performance of state synchronization of transports between sim and render threads. We've observed FPS increase by 5-10% thanks to this change, even more when the game is paused.
- Improved camera interactions with mouse events. For example, camera pan (right click) no longer triggers cancellation of the current action like a building construction.
- Improved mining priority on excavators that is now more aggressive in finding the selected resource.
- Pressed waste can no longer be discarded in the shipyard.
- Transports are no longer allowed to be constructed under water.
- Depleted steam recipe for smokestack is now unlocked together with hydrogen burning.
- Trees can no longer be planted over objects or invalid terrain.
- Fixed sudden jumping of some entities (e.g. vehicles) when game was paused or unpaused.
- Fixed floating concrete tiles that could occur in some cases.
- Fixed that excavators were sometimes climbing cliffs when they got stuck.
- Fixed a rare case where an excavator could get stuck in an infinite loop trying to mine unreachable designation.
- Fixed anti-aliasing on pipes that was not working properly.
- Fixed that recipe in the nuclear reactor and recipe book was different.
- Fixed that the forestry tower did not clear its input entities when destroyed.
- Fixed forest floor that could make non-farmable ground when receding.
- Fixed building previews that were not affected by fog.
- Fixed that workers were sometimes not used by the world map entities.
- Fixed some transport path-finding edge-cases.
- Fixed that editing forestry designations closed the planning mode.
- Fixed that enabling planning mode while placing an entity canceled the placement.
- Fixed that a checkbox toggle focused a search field.
- Fixed that quick removal of products from a storage unit disabled its clearing mode.
- Fixed a nuclear waste age tracking when clearing the nuclear waste storage.
- Photo mode no longer re-shows hidden entity icons.
v0.5.3a
- Forest floor can no longer grow onto farms.
- Trees can now be planted even if there is a little bit of rock on top of fertile soil.
- Fixed that despawned vehicles now cancel refueling jobs correctly.
- Fixed issue that prevented forestry tower designation removal.
- Vehicles paused by refueling are now properly unpaused.
- Fixed a rare case of jittering conveyor belts when no products were on them.
v0.5.3b
- Fixed global statistics for tree saplings that were not marked as consumed by tree harvesters.
- Fixed a case where a machine could get stuck with full output.
- Fixed non-farmable tiles highlighting for farms.
- Fixed tree harvester rendering that was sometimes not working after load.
- Fixed excavators' "no reachable designations" notifications to not flicker, not appear too early, and not overlap with "struggling to find a path" notification.
- Lines for excavator unreachable locations will persist until the vehicle starts searching again.
- Fixed an issue where excavators going to new designations could fail to start mining.
- Reduced excavator fuel usage while searching for designations.
Changed files in this update