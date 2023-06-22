 Skip to content

Captain of Industry update for 22 June 2023

Patch notes for v0.5.3

v0.5.3

  • Added a map cache that speeds up loading of games by more than 50%. When a game is loaded, map cache is saved. When the same game is loaded later, the map will be loaded from cache instead of being generated.
  • Significantly improved performance of state synchronization of transports between sim and render threads. We've observed FPS increase by 5-10% thanks to this change, even more when the game is paused.
  • Improved camera interactions with mouse events. For example, camera pan (right click) no longer triggers cancellation of the current action like a building construction.
  • Improved mining priority on excavators that is now more aggressive in finding the selected resource.
  • Pressed waste can no longer be discarded in the shipyard.
  • Transports are no longer allowed to be constructed under water.
  • Depleted steam recipe for smokestack is now unlocked together with hydrogen burning.
  • Trees can no longer be planted over objects or invalid terrain.
  • Fixed sudden jumping of some entities (e.g. vehicles) when game was paused or unpaused.
  • Fixed floating concrete tiles that could occur in some cases.
  • Fixed that excavators were sometimes climbing cliffs when they got stuck.
  • Fixed a rare case where an excavator could get stuck in an infinite loop trying to mine unreachable designation.
  • Fixed anti-aliasing on pipes that was not working properly.
  • Fixed that recipe in the nuclear reactor and recipe book was different.
  • Fixed that the forestry tower did not clear its input entities when destroyed.
  • Fixed forest floor that could make non-farmable ground when receding.
  • Fixed building previews that were not affected by fog.
  • Fixed that workers were sometimes not used by the world map entities.
  • Fixed some transport path-finding edge-cases.
  • Fixed that editing forestry designations closed the planning mode.
  • Fixed that enabling planning mode while placing an entity canceled the placement.
  • Fixed that a checkbox toggle focused a search field.
  • Fixed that quick removal of products from a storage unit disabled its clearing mode.
  • Fixed a nuclear waste age tracking when clearing the nuclear waste storage.
  • Photo mode no longer re-shows hidden entity icons.

v0.5.3a

  • Forest floor can no longer grow onto farms.
  • Trees can now be planted even if there is a little bit of rock on top of fertile soil.
  • Fixed that despawned vehicles now cancel refueling jobs correctly.
  • Fixed issue that prevented forestry tower designation removal.
  • Vehicles paused by refueling are now properly unpaused.
  • Fixed a rare case of jittering conveyor belts when no products were on them.

v0.5.3b

  • Fixed global statistics for tree saplings that were not marked as consumed by tree harvesters.
  • Fixed a case where a machine could get stuck with full output.
  • Fixed non-farmable tiles highlighting for farms.
  • Fixed tree harvester rendering that was sometimes not working after load.
  • Fixed excavators' "no reachable designations" notifications to not flicker, not appear too early, and not overlap with "struggling to find a path" notification.
  • Lines for excavator unreachable locations will persist until the vehicle starts searching again.
  • Fixed an issue where excavators going to new designations could fail to start mining.
  • Reduced excavator fuel usage while searching for designations.

