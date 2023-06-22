[Patch] Silica V0.7.19 Patch Notes

Dear Silica community,

Our latest weekly update has just dropped! This update features further improvements to Direct Control and additionally adds a ping system - used for informing other players on the same team about a target or position. Aside from that, chat messages have also been improved.

On that note, quality of life has been the focus for this update and will continue for the next week also, featuring much-needed shortcuts and improvements for Commanders, so stay tuned!

Here's this week's changelog for update 0.7.19: