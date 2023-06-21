 Skip to content

Bug Blazer Playtest update for 21 June 2023

b0.8.8 GUI Updates

Build 11530236 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Updates to GUI to make it look a bit better
  • Fixed the colour of the headers in the upgrades/quest completion popup
  • Added a slight background to the quest completion popup to make it more consistent with the style
  • Updated settings GUI to look a little less flat/dull
  • Fixed a few glitches with weapon switching
  • Fixed cursor getting locked on weapon selecting after quest completing

