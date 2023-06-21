- Updates to GUI to make it look a bit better
- Fixed the colour of the headers in the upgrades/quest completion popup
- Added a slight background to the quest completion popup to make it more consistent with the style
- Updated settings GUI to look a little less flat/dull
- Fixed a few glitches with weapon switching
- Fixed cursor getting locked on weapon selecting after quest completing
Bug Blazer Playtest update for 21 June 2023
b0.8.8 GUI Updates
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2097241 Depot 2097241
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2097242 Depot 2097242
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update