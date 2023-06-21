 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lock 'n Load Tactical Digital: Core Game update for 21 June 2023

21 Jun 23 Early Access Build

Share · View all patches · Build 11530227 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed OFT penalty for vehicle rotation to be +1 instead of +2.
  • fixed a bug where vehicles with no turrets would not be selectable for opfire in a non-forward direction if they had not yet been selected in the turn.
  • fixed a bug where units that moved in Assault Move before firing and fired an ordnance weapon would sometimes skip their inherent and/or additional support weapon attacks.
  • fixed AI to not try to move out of a hex in flames in a direction that would cost too many MP for a Weapon Team with facing to move.
  • Scenario Editor: added terrain attribute Setup Max 1 Vehicle.
  • Scenario Editor: added unit attributes Concealed Arrival, Medic Heal, No Passengers, Skill Remove on Turn #.
  • Scenario Editor: added unit setup restriction Adjacent to MMC.
  • Scenario Editor: added event effects Roadblock Explosion and Skip Impulse.

Changed files in this update

Lock 'n Load Tactical - Windows Depot 1149941
  • Loading history…
Lock 'n Load Tactical - Mac Depot 1149942
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link