- fixed OFT penalty for vehicle rotation to be +1 instead of +2.
- fixed a bug where vehicles with no turrets would not be selectable for opfire in a non-forward direction if they had not yet been selected in the turn.
- fixed a bug where units that moved in Assault Move before firing and fired an ordnance weapon would sometimes skip their inherent and/or additional support weapon attacks.
- fixed AI to not try to move out of a hex in flames in a direction that would cost too many MP for a Weapon Team with facing to move.
- Scenario Editor: added terrain attribute Setup Max 1 Vehicle.
- Scenario Editor: added unit attributes Concealed Arrival, Medic Heal, No Passengers, Skill Remove on Turn #.
- Scenario Editor: added unit setup restriction Adjacent to MMC.
- Scenario Editor: added event effects Roadblock Explosion and Skip Impulse.
Lock 'n Load Tactical Digital: Core Game update for 21 June 2023
21 Jun 23 Early Access Build
Patchnotes via Steam Community
