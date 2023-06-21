Emotional Empowerment Update: Unleashing the Power of Emotions

Jump into Alien Life Simulator's new intro! Experience refined and new visuals, mechanics, and content!
New:
- New intro sequence for the game and new interior and exterior for the spaceship you start your adventure from. The new intro looks better, teaches better, and is just generally more helpful at getting you started in the game.
- New player character models. More options for visual customization to go along with the new models. From choosing how big your alien's belly is, to choosing the shades of different parts of skin.
- New map you can check at any time by pressing M. Has a marker that updates in real time where you the player are. Has markers for what you can look for in each area of the map. Chests, powerups, temples, and even where to look for the boss.
- Crosshair turns red when you've lined up your aim to shoot an enemy.
- Buff system has been reworked along with the temples in the game. They are now tied to the emotion system, with different pools of buffs available to you depending on your alien's emotions. You can shift your alien's emotions and the respective pool of buffs available to you by finding temples. The total number of buffs has been greatly expanded to ensure each pool of buffs is interesting. The goal of this overhaul is to thematically tie buffs to the emotion system and allow for greater player choice and playthroughs where player's go for a specific emotion.
- Camera angles have been reworked to make it easier to see enemies when hipfiring, aimed down sights, and just walking around normally.
- Difficulty scales health of enemies by order of discs visited. More interesting things to come in future for scaling. Such as elite versions of current enemies, new more difficult enemy types, and more.
- Went through all the biome variants and discs and did slight tweaks throughout to their design and visuals. Adding where needed new VFX.
- Day night cycle reworked to have dynamic shadows to enhance the visuals of the game.
New Settings:
- Bloom intensity slider.
- Mouse sensitivity.
- Added vsync to settings as a toggleable setting.
- Swap to weapons via hotkeys, by default they are binded to the number keys.
- Use item button default was changed to Z to accommodate switching to weapons by number keys.
Balance:
- Probability blast has been adjusted to do half the damage it used to when self-inflicting damage.
- Changed the rate at which enemies spawn on the final disc. Similar system and rates used for infinite game mode.
- Phantom Form gives the player invincibility now, but only lasts 15 seconds.
- Changed the rate at which enemies spawn on the final disc. Similar system and rates used for upcoming infinite game mode.
- Added a 2 second grace period after being flinched by an attack to prevent being "stunlocked" by enemies.
- Doubled the damage the shotgun does.
- Increased the damage the laser and machine gun do.
- Increased XP gained for kills, bosses beaten, and length played. Achievements/challenges, which are planned for future, will help to further reduce the grind of leveling up your account level and unlocking things.
Fixes:
- When getting a power up, your character should now be properly stopped if you were moving when you picked it up.
- Enemy hit sounds no longer overlap when you hit the same enemy multiple times inside of a second.
- Abilities cooldown timer no longer gets stuck when using an ability and then opening the teleporter map.
- Fixed orientation on teleporting to face the player in the correct direction.
- Fixed sizes of escape menu buttons not reflecting what they looked like in game.
- Fixed an issue with challenges occasionally not spawning enough enemies to complete the challenges.
- Loading saved runs should be working now.
- Fixed being able to open overlapping menus, when in buff selection menu screen.
Changed files in this update