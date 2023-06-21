Patch: 0.7 #331

Improved server stability;

Now weapon experience is also awarded for kills when attacking or defending a control point;

Added notification about the possibility of unlocking a new module for the current weapon;

Fixed the purchase of skins through the in-game shop;

Join our Discord.

There you can find news about the game faster, get quick help with any problems, and also take part in various contests with in-game rewards.

You can also support us on Patreon and get unique rewards, including an exclusive skin for weapons, as well as information leaks from development and early access to game updates.

— Polygon Team