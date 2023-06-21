 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

POLYGON update for 21 June 2023

Patch: 0.7 #331

Share · View all patches · Build 11529952 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved server stability;
  • Now weapon experience is also awarded for kills when attacking or defending a control point;
  • Added notification about the possibility of unlocking a new module for the current weapon;
  • Fixed the purchase of skins through the in-game shop;

Join our Discord.
There you can find news about the game faster, get quick help with any problems, and also take part in various contests with in-game rewards.

You can also support us on Patreon and get unique rewards, including an exclusive skin for weapons, as well as information leaks from development and early access to game updates.

— Polygon Team

Changed files in this update

POLYGON Content Depot 1241101
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link