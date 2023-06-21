Jump aboard Paper Pirates to explore the History and Mystery Update, featuring a refreshed game history feature, two new traits, a new event, and more!

New and Improved Game History

Our end-of-game recap screen, the Game History, was built for a simpler time when pirates didn't have things like traits. Although it's grown with us over time, it was starting to fall behind in providing a transparent recap of everything that happened in the game. So, we rebuilt it!



The new Game History includes more precise details, such as letting you know who voted for a Mutiny, as well as better handling of trait-influenced team changes and clearer indicators of when team changes happen.

Each day, you can review the job and who played in, see a summary of the events that took place, and check the outcome of voting. If you want to dig a little deeper, the details panel on the right will walk you through the day in detail.



You can also check who voted for who, who became a ghost, and what the probabilities were, in the Voting Chart!



Last but not least, there's a bigger, bolder, and better final page in the Game History that more clearly indicates who on the crew were on the winning team. Open up the chart here and you can see exactly how your game played out over time!



We love the new Game History and hope that it will help you better dissect your games. This was a huge project given the variety of voyages, and there might be the odd event or outcome that's missing text. We'll be keeping our eye out and patching these up as we go!

New Trait: The Silent

One of two new traits for the History and Mystery Update is The Silent!



The Silent's votes are always secret. That means it will always appear as if they passed their vote, even if they didn't. Should The Silent cast enough votes to throw someone overboard, the voting will still end immediately. If you're The Silent and want to stay hidden, make sure you're casting votes where you won't be exposed.

And if you're not The Silent? Be wary. Joke votes sink boats! And with The Silent on board, you can never know exactly who might have been ghosted when a human goes overboard...

New Trait: The Gambler

Another new trait for the History and Mystery Update is The Gambler!



On days when they don't play in, The Gambler is offered two events. One of these will have a high chance of happening, and one of them will have a low chance of happening. Whether The Gambler is a ghost or a human, the high-chance event will normally be good for their team, while the low-chance event will be bad for their team.

Are you willing to take a risk on a good event knowing what bad things might happen? Can you get away with risking it all and claiming that your events were the other way round?

Whether on the ghost team or the human team, The Gambler is sure to have you questioning whether you feel lucky!

New Event: Counting the Treasure

Our new event for the History and Mystery update is Counting the Treasure!

In a Counting the Treasure event, one pirate will be randomly selected to take on responsibility for counting the treasure. But never fear, they'll have help from three other pirates! Those three pirates will all see a number of coins on their device: Either 1, 2, or 3 coins. Their job is to tell the counting pirate how many coins they can see, so the counting pirate can add them up and report the total on their device.



If you count correctly - amazing! The crew get another treasure! However, if you get it wrong, in the confusion it seems one of your current treasure will be whisked away before you can know it.

How much do you trust the three pirates chosen to help count the treasure? If it all goes wrong, who will you blame...?

Wishlist An Elaborate History of Chess on Steam now!

We've had a bit of a touch-up here and there, and we've replaced all of the older Iteration Games logos with our shiny new, all-blue logo! There's also a little reminder at the bottom of the title screen letting you know about our next game, An Elaborate History of Chess, coming soon Steam. Wishlist now!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1255020/An_Elaborate_History_of_Chess/

Join the Paper Pirates Community

As always, don’t forget that you can join us every Saturday at 8pm GMT on Twitch for our weekly dev stream, or pop by our YouTube channel to see Let’s Plays of Paper Pirates, How To videos and more! Or if you’re looking for a crew to set sail with make sure to join our Discord!