After Us update for 29 June 2023

After Us v1.1 Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes
  • Made general improvements to performance and frame rate.
  • Improved memory usage during shader precompile.
  • Added save state backups.
  • Fixed bug causing some achievements to not be shown or awarded, including Humankind and Perfect Memory.
  • Adjusted font sizes on Steam Deck.
  • Hardcoded quality and stability settings on Steam Deck.

We're still working on getting After Us Steam Deck verified. Please stay tuned for any updates! If you're encountering an issue that is not listed above, please contact our support team directly for help.

