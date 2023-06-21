1.1.1 Update Patch Notes

Hi! Another update is out with some more general fixes and tweaks.
- Fixed an issue where the BeetleBud was unable to damage a specific boss
- Further adjusted the BeetleBud’s attack range
- Stopped the BeetleBud from colliding with enemies, which would sometimes result in it pushing enemies directly into the player, among other unwanted interactions
- Fixed “Open Map” not being listed in the control remapping menu
- Moved an enemy that was too close to a shortcut exit, resulting in players bumping into it and taking damage as soon as they entered a level
- Fixed a weird double sprite glitch affecting the Dreamreader
- Fixed footstep sounds in a late game city
- Fixed an environmental art issue in one Meadow level
Changed files in this update