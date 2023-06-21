 Skip to content

Frogsong update for 21 June 2023

1.1.1 Update Patch Notes

Build 11528639

Hi! Another update is out with some more general fixes and tweaks.

  • Fixed an issue where the BeetleBud was unable to damage a specific boss
  • Further adjusted the BeetleBud’s attack range
  • Stopped the BeetleBud from colliding with enemies, which would sometimes result in it pushing enemies directly into the player, among other unwanted interactions
  • Fixed “Open Map” not being listed in the control remapping menu
  • Moved an enemy that was too close to a shortcut exit, resulting in players bumping into it and taking damage as soon as they entered a level
  • Fixed a weird double sprite glitch affecting the Dreamreader
  • Fixed footstep sounds in a late game city
  • Fixed an environmental art issue in one Meadow level

