Version 1.2 - Small Screen Update

Hi all,

This update brings a few fixes and a general engine update to keep it current, but the main highlight here is the ability for the game to scale the resolution down to smaller screens while maintaining its aspect ration. The main driver for this is that I would like to get the game verified on the Steam Deck. There's still a lot to do, so this is the first step in making that happen.

Starlight: Defence Command is however playable on the Steam Deck right now. With the screen size able to scale down to the 1200 x 800 resolution needed and a community control layout you're able to enjoy this game out on the go - I have been all week.

New

The resolution now automatically scales for smaller screens below the native 1920 x 1080 that the game uses. (There's no change to the scaling used to push the resolution up for larger screens).

The game will run on a Steam Deck. I would advise setting the game to full screen and adjusting the font size to your taste. There is a community keyboard layout added that adds some of the main hotkeys to the mouse and keyboard layout that Steam has.

Updates

Gamemaker engine updated to current.

Input 5 module updated to current.

Steam integration updated to current. The game now verifies that there is a legitimate steam key.

Additional backend tidy up.

Fixes