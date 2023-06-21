 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Stellar Version 1.0 update for 21 June 2023

Update #3: Achievement Fixes & Bug Fixes 6/21/23

Share · View all patches · Build 11528609 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Third update of Stellar Version 1.0 has just hit Steam!
Achievement fixes again, plus I found another bug with James' battle while working on the achievements! Sorry for all the updates, I hope this will be the last one for a while :) Testing will still continue though, and any more issues will be fixed ASAP if there is any!
Thanks everyone <3

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2443401 Depot 2443401
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link