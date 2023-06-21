Third update of Stellar Version 1.0 has just hit Steam!
Achievement fixes again, plus I found another bug with James' battle while working on the achievements! Sorry for all the updates, I hope this will be the last one for a while :) Testing will still continue though, and any more issues will be fixed ASAP if there is any!
Thanks everyone <3
Stellar Version 1.0 update for 21 June 2023
Update #3: Achievement Fixes & Bug Fixes 6/21/23
