Hotfix 0.8.5.1

Improvements
- Fixed memory leaks on scene switch which lead to degraded performance over time.
- Glaring light has reduced visual stack count to prevent visual blow out
- Darkness Challenges for receiving skill gems now do not spawn enemies on current player position
- Fixed wrong displayed shadow on phoenix superboss
- Fixed stats display fraction of values decimal values
- Stone Statue enemies now as well have red outline for hands
- Loading screen now has translations
Balancing
- Worm enemies now do not deal damage on tail edge
Bugfixes:
- Fixed world event glitch that makes it possible to activate an event multiple times
- Rolled back previous change that always difficulty tier 1 is automatically selected. Now always the highest current difficulty tier is selected by default on the start of a run
