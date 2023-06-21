 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Striving for Light update for 21 June 2023

Hotfix 0.8.5.1

Share · View all patches · Build 11528598 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Improvements
  • Fixed memory leaks on scene switch which lead to degraded performance over time.
  • Glaring light has reduced visual stack count to prevent visual blow out
  • Darkness Challenges for receiving skill gems now do not spawn enemies on current player position
  • Fixed wrong displayed shadow on phoenix superboss
  • Fixed stats display fraction of values decimal values
  • Stone Statue enemies now as well have red outline for hands
  • Loading screen now has translations
Balancing
  • Worm enemies now do not deal damage on tail edge
Bugfixes:
  • Fixed world event glitch that makes it possible to activate an event multiple times
  • Rolled back previous change that always difficulty tier 1 is automatically selected. Now always the highest current difficulty tier is selected by default on the start of a run

Changed files in this update

Striving for Light Content Depot 1646791
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1646792 Depot 1646792
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link