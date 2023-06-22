A new elevator and more is now available! Get the Backside Story update today.

Today we’re excited to launch Backside Story, a feature-length expansion now available in a free update for Floor Plan 2!

New elevator!

Backside Story features the most exciting elevator to date, with new puzzles, characters, and floors to explore. In fact, this expansion nearly doubles the total number of puzzles in Floor Plan 2! If you’ve been wanting more Floor Plan, you won’t be disappointed!

On your first return to Puzzl, the receptionist will direct you to check out something down the stairs in the lobby. If you are starting from a new save file, you can access Backside Story within about 10-15 minutes. Play up to the point where you enter the East Tower (the first elevator after the tutorial in the storefront), and the receptionist will have instructions for you when you return to the lobby.

New ways to play!

This update adds new standing and seated modes to the game, so you can grab and push anything from a distance and play the entire game in a small play space. Standing mode is the new default setting. If you wish to return to the roomscale control style from the previous version, you can do so in the options menu.

A note from the team

We’ve been overwhelmed by the response to Floor Plan 2 since the game launched back in 2021. Its success enabled us to make this new elevator much bigger than we initially planned, and we spent nearly two years making Backside Story the ultimate love letter to the game’s fans. We’re so happy to finally share it today! If you enjoy this expansion and want us to make more games like this in the future, please consider leaving a rating or review on Steam - it helps us a ton! Thanks for your support!

with love,

Turbo Button

Full Change Notes

Major update: Added “Backside Story” expansion with 2+ hours of new puzzles and some new achievements.

Accessibility: Added “Standing Mode” and “Seated Mode” to accessibility options menu, improving how the game plays in small or stationary play areas.

Accessibility: Redesigned and improved distance grab, now enabled by default. Switch to “Roomscale Mode” or use advanced settings in the accessibility section of the options menu to disable this feature.

Graphics: Improved visual clarity and texture compression, while also reducing memory footprint.

CEO Office: added hints to the final puzzle sequence. Press the call button on the CEO’s desk to get help!

Toot Toot: Most characters in the game now react when using Tooty Hands too close to them.

Bugfixes:

Fixed a ton of miscellaneous bugs, including but not limited to:

Fixed the hint system giving the wrong hint if reloading from a save in the east tower after unlocking the bathroom cabinet.

Improved collision in Puzzl HQ and CEO Office to address cases where players could lose items that were thrown out of bounds.

Fixed a case where the tutorial could get stuck if the slide reel was placed in the projector before Tammy starts speaking.

Fixed edge case where it was possible for the elevator to leave a floor without you.

Fixed errors in Korean language translation.

Restored some missing sound effects in the west tower.

“Snack Time” achievement can now be completed without needing to replay the west tower.

Fixed edge cases that could result in the shoe being unobtainable in the swamp.

Fixed edge cases that could result in wrong water level in the swamp when reloading from a save.

Backside Story is a free update for all current owners of Floor Plan 2. The game's regular price will increase from $24.99 to $29.99 beginning June 29th.