Rotwood Combat Focus Test update for 21 June 2023

Rotwood Combat Focus Test Patch 4

[u]Changes[/u] 

* General       
          * Post-hit iframes were not being applied properly to the player if they were during an attack. Now iframes are correctly applied during counter hits.

  • When being Knocked Down, iframes are now active until the player hits the ground, at which point post-hit iframes begin.

  • When being Knocked Back, iframes are now active for the entire hitstop + hitstun sequence.

  • Improve responsiveness when attempting to roll after being knocked down after the Quick Rise window but before the "getting up" animation begins.

  • Quick Rise detection window increased from 3f to 5f

  • Rots

    • Mothballs:
      • Now deal Basic Attacks instead of Knockback Attacks.

  • Powers

    • Playing With Portals: 

      • Decrease sensitivity of double-tap detection making accidental summons less likely

    • If trying to summon a portal near another portal, the nearby portal moves instead of summoning a new one. 

      • Fixes "can spawn two portals on top of each other allowing you to place enemies in The Other Place permanently.

    • Push colours of Portal A and Portal B further apart to make easier to use.

  • UI

    • You can now equip items directly from the armour crafting screen
    • Added more presentation when you unlock a new set of armour
    • When you open the gem screen, the first gem slot will be pre-selected
    • When starting a conversation, the first conversation option will be automatically selected

[u]Bugs/Crashes[/u] 

* Fixed incorrect description for power Stage Fall
  • Fixed a bug where the Energy Well would consume all of a player's Heartstones
  • Fixed a game slowdown issue when death revived & getting hit by enemies
  • Fixed an issue where sometimes rooms in the swamp would give two rewards
  • Fixed a bug where players would not be able to navigate menus properly with the keyboard if they had a controller plugged in

