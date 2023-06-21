Rotwood Combat Focus Test Patch 4

[u]Changes[/u]
* General
* Post-hit iframes were not being applied properly to the player if they were during an attack. Now iframes are correctly applied during counter hits.
When being Knocked Down, iframes are now active until the player hits the ground, at which point post-hit iframes begin.
When being Knocked Back, iframes are now active for the entire hitstop + hitstun sequence.
Improve responsiveness when attempting to roll after being knocked down after the Quick Rise window but before the "getting up" animation begins.
Quick Rise detection window increased from 3f to 5f
Rots
- Mothballs:
- Now deal Basic Attacks instead of Knockback Attacks.
- Mothballs:
Powers
Playing With Portals:
- Decrease sensitivity of double-tap detection making accidental summons less likely
If trying to summon a portal near another portal, the nearby portal moves instead of summoning a new one.
- Fixes "can spawn two portals on top of each other allowing you to place enemies in The Other Place permanently.
Push colours of Portal A and Portal B further apart to make easier to use.
UI
- You can now equip items directly from the armour crafting screen
- Added more presentation when you unlock a new set of armour
- When you open the gem screen, the first gem slot will be pre-selected
- When starting a conversation, the first conversation option will be automatically selected
[u]Bugs/Crashes[/u]
* Fixed incorrect description for power Stage Fall
- Fixed a bug where the Energy Well would consume all of a player's Heartstones
- Fixed a game slowdown issue when death revived & getting hit by enemies
- Fixed an issue where sometimes rooms in the swamp would give two rewards
- Fixed a bug where players would not be able to navigate menus properly with the keyboard if they had a controller plugged in
