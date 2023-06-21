Rotwood Combat Focus Test Patch 4

[u]Changes[/u]

When being Knocked Down, iframes are now active until the player hits the ground, at which point post-hit iframes begin.

When being Knocked Back, iframes are now active for the entire hitstop + hitstun sequence.

Improve responsiveness when attempting to roll after being knocked down after the Quick Rise window but before the "getting up" animation begins.

Quick Rise detection window increased from 3f to 5f

Rots Mothballs: Now deal Basic Attacks instead of Knockback Attacks.



Powers Playing With Portals: Decrease sensitivity of double-tap detection making accidental summons less likely

If trying to summon a portal near another portal, the nearby portal moves instead of summoning a new one. Fixes "can spawn two portals on top of each other allowing you to place enemies in The Other Place permanently.

Push colours of Portal A and Portal B further apart to make easier to use.