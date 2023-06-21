Arctico 1.7









-Improved large structures placing system.

-Improved space limit indicators visibility during night time and early day.

-Iproved dome interior.

-Iproved locations in the caves.

-Fixed waypoints placed by the other player showing "Hello World" text.

-Fxed tutorial heatead facility section bug.

-Adjusted glider cost.

-Added lights to the glider.

-Improved glider physics.

-Decreased cost of using your drill.

-Solar panels now always have some energy stored when you wake up.

-Improved inventory menu text formatting.