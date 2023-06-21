 Skip to content

Arctico update for 21 June 2023

Arctico 1.7

Last edited by Wendy

-Improved large structures placing system.
-Improved space limit indicators visibility during night time and early day.
-Iproved dome interior.
-Iproved locations in the caves.
-Fixed waypoints placed by the other player showing "Hello World" text.
-Fxed tutorial heatead facility section bug.
-Adjusted glider cost.
-Added lights to the glider.
-Improved glider physics.
-Decreased cost of using your drill.
-Solar panels now always have some energy stored when you wake up.
-Improved inventory menu text formatting.

