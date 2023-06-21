 Skip to content

Warlordocracy update for 21 June 2023

Warlordocracy Early Access v6.4

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a lot of little bugs and improved interface. Still working on Chapter 2, just got ropes and climbing working and finished with most of the maps. Hopefully it will be out at the same time Warlordocracy leaves early access in August (maybe shortly after due to Steam technicalities).

Complete list of fixes:

-Attacking ground no longer targets corpses.
-Fixed bug where you could shoot through doors if not diagonal.
-Hot keys now work while paused, ALT+ENTER now toggles full screen mode.
-MapNoNight variable now also disables weather and automatically counts as indoors.
-Fixed bug where you would attack when trying trying to use large objects and colliding with them.
-Fixed script bug where smoking herbs with a pipe wouldn't delete the herb (also, pipe no longer usable in combat).
-New objects: treeSwampDead, plantSwamp, swampWarning, obelisk, vine, paddle, wallTile (1 to 4).
-Fixed bug where hungry wouldn't show up in tooltips if 50+ ("statusNoTip" script command).
-Arrows and bolts now sometimes appear on ground after shot, not in target's inventory.
-Low Education grammar fuckups now only happen if choice begins with double quote.
-Finished climbing scripts for hookRope, hookRopeLong, vine, and vineLong.
-Added link to website in main menu.

