Matrix Hearts - Season 1 Patch 1

Ello Otters!

This is the first patch for Matrix Hearts! Here is the full list of fixed issues for the game:

+The game now runs on both Mac and Linux

+Fixed the image issue with the Otterly Ultimate screen when talking with Xia

+Fixed the character issue when clicking on a few of the Point and Click Otter Hunt images

+Patched the Otter Replay gallery that wouldn't go to page 3

These were the most important things we wanted to fix for players! Going forward, we have plenty of other things we want to add to the game. We are going to have a more in-depth blog about what features we are going to add to the game later on, which includes the integrated phone, a few more point and click spheres, and more animations.

We hope you enjoy!

-The Otter Team