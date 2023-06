Bug Fixes

-Fixed an issue where the vomit of the vomit zombie could slip through furniture with no gaps.

-Fixed an issue where the player could jump during the chainsaw's recovery action.

Adjustments

-Widened the hit radius of the hand sickle slightly.

-Made it easier to put a bucket on a vomit zombie.

-Fire extinguishers have been placed in the Time Attack stage.

-Pow now recovers faster when crouching.