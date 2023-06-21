 Skip to content

chemical update for 21 June 2023

Change notes Version 1.09

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New Damage Indicator (with Hit directions)
  • New Animated Crosshair
  • Prototype of a Locker-System with new Animations
  • Some developements on the Weapon-System (CrossHairDot adjustment, Effects)
  • Some adjustments on the Interaction System

