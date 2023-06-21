 Skip to content

The Merchants Guide to the Kingdom update for 21 June 2023

Update Notes for Jun 21st

Update Notes for Jun 21st

-Resolved an issue with Profession Trades not functioning.
-Added support for ultrawide monitors.
-Resolved some instances with the main menu being stuck at ‘Loading’. Please continue to report this issue if it continues to affect you after patching.
-Removed some locations with fire, as the fire was causing errors. We will be re-adding fire in the future.
-Resolved some issues with new Discovered Zone presentations.
-Resolved an issue with the enemy panel not displaying correctly.

