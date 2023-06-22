 Skip to content

百煉登神Immortal Tales of Rebirth update for 22 June 2023

Bug Report

Share · View all patches · Build 11527988 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dismissing a pet during combat will cause the team interface to crash, preventing re-entry into the battle. To avoid triggering the bug, it is advised to remove the pet during combat. We apologize for the inconvenience and will address this bug upon our return to work on June 26th. Thank you for your understanding.

