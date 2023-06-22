Dismissing a pet during combat will cause the team interface to crash, preventing re-entry into the battle. To avoid triggering the bug, it is advised to remove the pet during combat. We apologize for the inconvenience and will address this bug upon our return to work on June 26th. Thank you for your understanding.
百煉登神Immortal Tales of Rebirth update for 22 June 2023
Bug Report
Patchnotes via Steam Community
