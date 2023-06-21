June 2023 Update is coming soon

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone,

The next Garry's Mod update is coming soon!

The current plan is to release the next Garry's Mod update on 28th of June at 4PM GMT.

The update will be mandatory for all server owners, so write the date down, servers will need to be updated before they can be joined.

You can preview the list of upcoming changes here:

https://wiki.facepunch.com/gmod/Update_Preview_Changelog

Please note this list is still work in progress and is subject to change.

We kindly ask anyone willing to help us test this update before it releases (especially modders and server owners), to minimize any potential problems with the update.

You will find instructions on how to test the upcoming update below.

You can report any found issues in the comments below, on our official Discord server or on our official bug tracking repository on GitHub: (be sure to search before posting)

https://github.com/Facepunch/garrysmod-issues

https://discord.com/invite/gmod

Pre-release Steam Branch

The Pre-Release Steam beta branch for Garry's Mod has been updated and contains all the changes that will be included in the next update.

If you want to set up an Dedicated Server instance using the Pre-Release branch, see this article: https://wiki.facepunch.com/gmod/Downloading_a_Dedicated_Server