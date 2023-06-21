 Skip to content

Their Land update for 21 June 2023

V 1.24 Small Bug Fixes & Performance Boost

Bugs:

  • Lever in "The Crossing" always pickable
  • Taisha's cloth is not bugged on lower graphic settings any more
  • Changed difficulty a little in the last fight

Performance:

  • Changed burnable bush instances with graphics settings
  • Shadow Setting "Mid" with higher performance and better visuals (Screen Space global illumination instead of Lumen)
  • Removed smoke from elephant steps on lower graphic settings

Thank everyone on the Discord Server for their Bug-reports! This really helps a lot to present you a better experience!! <3

