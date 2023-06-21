V 1.24 Small Bug Fixes & Performance Boost

Bugs:
- Lever in "The Crossing" always pickable
- Taisha's cloth is not bugged on lower graphic settings any more
- Changed difficulty a little in the last fight
Performance:
- Changed burnable bush instances with graphics settings
- Shadow Setting "Mid" with higher performance and better visuals (Screen Space global illumination instead of Lumen)
- Removed smoke from elephant steps on lower graphic settings
Thank everyone on the Discord Server for their Bug-reports! This really helps a lot to present you a better experience!! <3
