Hotfix for Wingman A.I. beta

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hopefully this fixes most of the issues encountered....

AH-1Z Viper is flyable again. Fixed various bugs when the mission loads. Pilots now have higher LOD level settings Gaps in the Apache have been filled Apache cockpit texture has been A.I. upscaled to 4k which makes look a bit sharper. Collective and Flight stick are now textured and orientated correctly. Viper Co-Pilot model updated so that it doesn't clip through the fuselage

Thanks to all those reporting bugs. Most of these have been due to the fundamental change in the asset management system being used which has cause quite a few knock-on effects to things that were known to be working just fine!

The good news is that this new management system fixes many of the issues with handling large amounts of data which was the primary reason development stalled on Stealth Fighter DEX so the future for Helicopter Gunship DEX's dynamic campaign looks very good right now ːsteamhappyː

Please keep reporting any bugs. Also you can find the log files in

C:\Users#YourUsername#\AppData\LocalLow\Jimmy Arcade Limited\Helicopter Gunship DEX

Both your current and previous logs are recorded here and will should shed some light on any complex issues encountered.