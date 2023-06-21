Second update of Stellar Version 1.0 has hit Steam!
This is my first time doing achievements on Steam so there was bound to be some issues! Here's a fix on those, there may be more updates in the future as I do some more testing! Thanks for your patience and have a STELLAR day :)
Stellar Version 1.0 update for 21 June 2023
Update #2: Achievement Fixes 6/21/23
Second update of Stellar Version 1.0 has hit Steam!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update