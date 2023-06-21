 Skip to content

Stellar Version 1.0 update for 21 June 2023

Update #2: Achievement Fixes 6/21/23

Share · View all patches · Build 11527842 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Second update of Stellar Version 1.0 has hit Steam!
This is my first time doing achievements on Steam so there was bound to be some issues! Here's a fix on those, there may be more updates in the future as I do some more testing! Thanks for your patience and have a STELLAR day :)

