 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Realm Of Cubes update for 21 June 2023

Wednesday Afternoon Hotfix and Additions

Share · View all patches · Build 11527404 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-A error would occur if you started the game in the Arcane Isles, this is fixed
-Fixed where you couldn't hear your footsteps in certain parts of the Arcane Isles
-Added new enemy: Coastal Shellbeast
-Added new enemy: Arcanum Serpent

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1992941 Depot 1992941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link