-A error would occur if you started the game in the Arcane Isles, this is fixed
-Fixed where you couldn't hear your footsteps in certain parts of the Arcane Isles
-Added new enemy: Coastal Shellbeast
-Added new enemy: Arcanum Serpent
Realm Of Cubes update for 21 June 2023
Wednesday Afternoon Hotfix and Additions
