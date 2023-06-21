BUG:

Fixed the bug that causes a deadlock at the start of random events.

Optimization:

Enhanced character location indicator, easier to locate oneself in the crowd!

Camera angle returns to the original position after leaving the instance

General Attack (Sword) new special effects and general attack actions and sound effects

New feature: "Expel": Expel common monsters caught in the Shan Hai Jing

Sound Effects: General attack swings and hits, Dao Xuan Swallow Cloud Art, Falling Star Crumble

Miscellaneous: (Story) Opening dialogue with Shen Qianqian rewritten, added drop item special effects, English [Settings] translation