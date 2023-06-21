 Skip to content

百煉登神Immortal Tales of Rebirth update for 21 June 2023

0.602

Share · View all patches · Build 11527349

Patchnotes via Steam Community

BUG:
Fixed the bug that causes a deadlock at the start of random events.

Optimization:
Enhanced character location indicator, easier to locate oneself in the crowd!
Camera angle returns to the original position after leaving the instance
General Attack (Sword) new special effects and general attack actions and sound effects
New feature: "Expel": Expel common monsters caught in the Shan Hai Jing
Sound Effects: General attack swings and hits, Dao Xuan Swallow Cloud Art, Falling Star Crumble
Miscellaneous: (Story) Opening dialogue with Shen Qianqian rewritten, added drop item special effects, English [Settings] translation

