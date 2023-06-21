Updated Xray:

Pride:

Wrath:

Fixed wrath further to jump higher and work on every space.

Now releases on damage taken/knockback from weapons or on transform.

Added temp air control boost & lower gravity after releasing from grabbed wall for 0.5 seconds to aid grabbing onto the next wall.

Upon pressing space in air as wrath when trying to grab a wall, it will do multiple grab attempts within a short period automatically rather than having to perfectly time the grab.