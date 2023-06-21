- All interactables now display a white outline when nearby to indicate to the player they are interactable, i.e., items, cuboards, dead bodies, Elixir, CCTV, etc.
Updated Xray:
- Coloured outline/tint added to Xray.
- Xray now only appears for the Sin player in 1v1 situations (test if OP).
- Xray now stays consistent in 1v1 situations.
- Prides Xray now appears purple.
Pride:
- Updated Prides portal ability, now only having one pair instead of two pairs (makes it simpler for new players to understand, may re-add later the second yellow pair again as a bonus ability after your first few kills).
- The portals continue to spawn using left and right click, but can now again be removed if already spawned in (rather than instantly spawning in a new one and destroying the old).
- Delay between teleporting again reduced from 2 to 0.5.
Wrath:
-
Fixed wrath further to jump higher and work on every space.
-
Now releases on damage taken/knockback from weapons or on transform.
-
Added temp air control boost & lower gravity after releasing from grabbed wall for 0.5 seconds to aid grabbing onto the next wall.
-
Upon pressing space in air as wrath when trying to grab a wall, it will do multiple grab attempts within a short period automatically rather than having to perfectly time the grab.
-
Other minor improvements & bug fixes.
