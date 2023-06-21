 Skip to content

Sincognito Playtest update for 21 June 2023

[0.64.0]

Share · View all patches · Build 11527277 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • All interactables now display a white outline when nearby to indicate to the player they are interactable, i.e., items, cuboards, dead bodies, Elixir, CCTV, etc.

Updated Xray:

  • Coloured outline/tint added to Xray.
  • Xray now only appears for the Sin player in 1v1 situations (test if OP).
  • Xray now stays consistent in 1v1 situations.
  • Prides Xray now appears purple.

Pride:

  • Updated Prides portal ability, now only having one pair instead of two pairs (makes it simpler for new players to understand, may re-add later the second yellow pair again as a bonus ability after your first few kills).
  • The portals continue to spawn using left and right click, but can now again be removed if already spawned in (rather than instantly spawning in a new one and destroying the old).
  • Delay between teleporting again reduced from 2 to 0.5.

Wrath:

  • Fixed wrath further to jump higher and work on every space.

  • Now releases on damage taken/knockback from weapons or on transform.

  • Added temp air control boost & lower gravity after releasing from grabbed wall for 0.5 seconds to aid grabbing onto the next wall.

  • Upon pressing space in air as wrath when trying to grab a wall, it will do multiple grab attempts within a short period automatically rather than having to perfectly time the grab.

  • Other minor improvements & bug fixes.

Changed files in this update

