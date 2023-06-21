TALES FROM THE FAR TERRITORY, Part Three is Here!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

TALES FROM THE FAR TERRITORY, Part Three: FRONTIER COMFORTS is available NOW on Steam! (Please note that it can take time for the update to appear on all platforms.)

The latest Expansion Pass update introduces major new features and content, including great new ingredients and recipes with Frontier Cooking, the Ptarmigan, and exciting new Tool Variants to help you survive the wild reaches of the Far Territory.

For more information on Frontier Cooking and all of the great new content available in Part Three: FRONTIER COMFORTS, watch our new update video below:

Part Three: FRONTIER COMFORTS Expansion Pass Content

Frontier Cooking: We’ve added seven new Ingredients to the game – including Potatoes, Flour, Salt, Broth, Carrots, and more – and a Recipe system that lets you combine ingredients in order to create a whole range of cozy Frontier Dishes, like Rabbit Stew, Acorn Pancakes, and Peach Pies. You can find Recipes scattered around Great Bear Island, starting with a selection of six simple Recipes (increasing to 15 as your skill improves), and an additional nine Unique Recipes.

We also added a Skillet to the game to help you create some of the new Frontier Cooking recipes. Ptarmigan: You’ll find Ptarmigans in small groupings on the ground, perfect for hunting quietly with stones and Fire-Hardened Arrows. Ptarmigans are a source of meat, and you’ll also be able to collect their Down which will allow you to craft a couple of new items – an Improvised Down Bedroll and an Improvised Insulation, which adds an extra layer of warmth.

A new, vintage-style Revolver that is more deadly at long range. Forester's Revolver: An older, reliable, durable weapon.

An older, reliable, durable weapon. Warden's Revolver: A lightweight Revolver with a shorter barrel for faster aiming.

A lightweight Revolver with a shorter barrel for faster aiming. Sport Bow: A light and durable manufactured Bow.

A light and durable manufactured Bow. Miner’s Flashlight: Equipped with a larger, more efficient battery.

Free Stream

Note: This update is available to anyone who owns THE LONG DARK or SURVIVAL EDITION.

We’ve made some significant updates and introduced an Enhanced Fishing system for this update, including:

Ice Fishing Holes: You can now set up your own fishing locations in regions that have bodies of sufficiently deep water.

Tip-Ups: You can place a new Tip-Up over any ice fishing hole and it will catch a fish for you (unless the line breaks, you get unlucky, or have left it out too long and it becomes ruined).

Fishing Lures: We’ve added new Fishing Lures to improve your chances of catching a Rare Fish, and you can also harvest raw fish to create Bait. These two items can be added to Tip-Ups or regular fishing lines to increase your chance to catch fish and encourage larger fish to bite.

Rare Fish: This update includes four new Rare Fish, including the Burbot, Goldeye, Red Irish Lord, and Rockfish.

Burdock: We’ve also added Burdock, a new harvestable plant. Look out for their distinctive stalks and use an appropriate tool to dig their roots out from the ground. With a small amount of preparation, you can eat them raw, cook them as part of a recipe, or make a warming tea that will help combat food poisoning.

Additional Changes - Increased Framerate Limits

Note: This update is available to anyone who owns THE LONG DARK, SURVIVAL EDITION, or WINTERMUTE.

Starting with this update, THE LONG DARK now supports 60 FPS on the following platforms:

Xbox Series X/S - Targeting 30FPS at 4K. Targeting 60FPS at 1440p.

Xbox One X - Targeting 30FPS at 4K. Targeting 60FPS at 1440p.

Playstation 5 - Targeting 30FPS at 1680p. Targeting 60FPS at 1680p.

Playstation 4 Pro - Targeting 30FPS at 1680p. Targeting 60FPS at 1680p.

Please note that this change does not indicate official support for next-gen consoles, but we will continue working toward additional improvements, including providing official support for next-gen consoles, visual enhancements, and more. We will provide additional information in the coming months as more information becomes available.

About TALES FROM THE FAR TERRITORY

Releasing in multiple Parts, TALES FROM THE FAR TERRITORY includes both paid updates for those who own the Expansion Pass, and free updates for anyone who owns THE LONG DARK (or SURVIVAL EDITION).

Thank you for your ongoing support, Survivors. Good luck exploring the Far Territory, and we hope you enjoy Part Three: FRONTIER COMFORTS!

For more information on TALES FROM THE FAR TERRITORY, including details on availability, known issues, and the content Roadmap, please visit the updated Expansion Pass website.

To share your adventures in the Far Territory and connect with a fantastic community of Survivors around the world, please join our Official Community.