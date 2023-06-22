Free update: Treasure Island is OUT NOW! 🦜

X marks the spot! 🗺

Ahoy there, scurvy dogs! Arrrr ye prepared for another swashbucklin’ adventure in Escape Simulator? Ye’d better be, because we’re plottin’ a course to Treasure Island! This free update features a brand-new room in which you’ll be able to explore a vast island that’s said to hide an invaluable treasure. The Treasure Island update also comes with a matching outfit and an additional soundtrack to accompany you on your quest for booty!

Finally, we also made a whole bunch of fixes and additions for which the full changelog can be found all the way at the bottom of this announcement!💎

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1435790/Escape_Simulator/

To celebrate the launch of this new room, you can now get Escape Simulator with a 25% discount! So if you haven't purchased the game yet or want to gift it to a friend, now would be the perfect time to do so!

With this new update, two secrets from our roadmap for 2023 have been revealed! In case you missed it, we recently announced Escape Simulator VR, which is coming soon. In this VR version, all rooms from the base game will be playable, meaning you will soon be able to explore Treasure Island from up close as well! We would truly appreciate it if you can add Escape Simulator VR to your wishlist on the Steam Store here or via the button below.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2440240/Escape_Simulator_VR

Avast, ye landlubbers!

We hope you’re all ready to set sail to Treasure Island and we can’t wait to hear your thoughts on this brand-new room! As you can see in our roadmap for 2023, there’s still plenty of updates coming up, so please look forward to even more announcements soon. In the meantime, feel free to join us over on our official Discord or subreddit. We hope to see you there! 🏝

**

Pine team ☠

**

Full changelog:

New content:

Shiny new room: Treasure Island

New character customization options for Treasure Island

New Puzzle logic prop for the room editor

General fixes

Saves are now in Json format.

Fixed some RAM memory leaks

Reduced size of the game

Objects cannot enter two slots by throwing

More performant Mirrors

Mirrors work in zoom

CJK Fonts now work on Steam deck

Added zoom in hint on controller when possible to zoom in

Internal rework of sliding puzzles so they are less error-prone

Fixed all small UI input offsets in levels

Added rounded corners where they were missing

Next Level now works across all extra rooms

Particles are now hidden in ghost placement objects

Changed the way items are interacting with physics engine, resulting in more fluid collisions

Co-op fixes

Every puzzle now has a name

Every sent data packet is smaller, Coop should work better

Rework of syncing object poses, the packets are much more smaller, bigger rooms are more smooth now

Fixing crashing when interacting with items with weird parenting in custom rooms

Items are now spawned into host's inventory when a player disconnects

Items are now thrown from the hand resulting in smoother animation

Workshop & Room editor fixes

Audio crashes with sound props fixed

Better handling of audio on large rooms

Zoomables now with free camera position

Walkthrough text cutting off and not saving fixed

Editor Tutorial rooms - fixed teleport buttons

Fixed Game freeze on dragging objects to slots

Locks don't need to trigger sound props with a 1

Open walkthrough with H for testing in room editor

Level specific fixes

Fix "The Top" bug where multiple people would "solve" slider puzzle.

Far objects in "The Top" are now pingable in coop

Orange is more orange than ever in "Leonardo's Workshop"

Fixed wrong syncing of balls in "Chamber of Danger"

Better colliders in the clock of "The Underground Lab"

Fixed keypad position in "The Lab"

Fixed "Decompression Chamber" bug where tool would be fly in the air after using it.

Reduced amount of net packets sent in "Space Walk", should be smoother

Better controller handling of rope puzzle on "The Engine Room"

Fixed disk syncing in "The Engine Room"

Better controller handling of final puzzle on "The Helm"

Better colliders in sink of "The Saloon"

As always, we've added more bugs to fix later

Love,

Pine team <3