Hello ! I'm back after a week of vacations !

Little patch with a fix for little screens, the UI should not be broken on Steam Deck anymore.

I'm still on the next big update with story parts. I'm working on textures and design, the dev part is coming soon. As said this update should take some time because I'm working on new features for the dev side, to create new maps and reworking the existing shops in the future.

I will give you some news as soon as possible!