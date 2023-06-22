Dual Universe - Release 1.4.2

Share · View all patches · Build 11527074 · Last edited 22 June 2023 – 10:09:24 UTC by Wendy

Hello Noveans,

We've deployed a new hotfix. Dual Universe is now in version 1.4.2.

Improvements

[Lua] Added 20 keys reserved for Lua, increasing the number of Lua option keys from 10 to 30.

[Lua] Added 10 Lua axes to control settings.

[Lua] Gamepad buttons and other controllers can now be bound to Lua options and axes.

[Lua] Added the getAxisValue function to the system API, allowing you to obtain the precise value of an axis from its index.

[PvE] NPC shot impact points are more randomized.

Balancing Changes

Going forward all Tier 1 asteroids will now spawn in the safe zone.

Going forward a slightly larger portion of Tier 2 asteroids will now spawn in the safe zone.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug linked to multiple successive death, upon death you should now respawn at the closest resurrection node to the entry point of the mission.

[PvE] Fixed NPC shot VFX if shields are down.

Fixed inputs transition between walk and jetpack mode.

Known Issues

[PVE] On rare occasions entering or exiting a mission may fail, should this happen please notify us via a bug report so we can investigate the issue further and assist you in exiting the mission.

[PVE] On rare occasions radars don’t pick up the first targets on entering a mission.

[Inputs] Joystick buttons are currently not correctly separated between different devices in the interface and report conflicting bindings. The devices are still however treated as individual devices and the keys are unique to each device allowing you to bind multiple joystick devices in parallel.

Some notifications are currently missing their decimal format, making the amounts appear larger by a magnitude of 100, this number is incorrect and the correct amounts appear in the wallet log.

Modern Screen M are currently rendering their content in the wrong position, resulting in the screen units not displaying their content correctly, any Lua however still works in the background without issue.

We continue the work on fixing and improving the game thanks to your feedback.

Thank you very much for your support!