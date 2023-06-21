 Skip to content

American Truck Simulator update for 21 June 2023

Western Star® 49X Power Hood Update

We are happy to officially announce that the Power Hood option is now available for the Western Star® 49X in American Truck Simulator. This addition will take your truck's appearance to the next level, offering a blend of old-school charm and undeniable might, bringing a touch of nostalgia and dominance to your virtual driving experience.


The Power Hood option breathes new life into the Western Star® 49X. With its imposing front grille, muscular lines, and distinctive contours, this enhancement commands attention on the virtual highways, evoking strength and merging classic charm with modern power. And in combination with a new Texas bumper, and the recently added cabin suspension simulation, the trucking experience feels fresh and mighty.






So, set off for the nearest service center and embrace this new customization option to transform your Western Star® 49X into a mighty symbol of the power that trucking is undeniably capable of. The in-game territories await your arrival. Safe travels, and we’ll see you on the road!




We at SCS along with Western Star® themselves are eager to see your personally customized trucks over social media, so make sure to tag us (Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok) and Western Star® (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter) with the hashtag #49XPowerHood when sharing your videos or screenshots with the rest of the world. We’ll make sure to highlight the best ones. And some of them will surely be rightfully rewarded by Western Star® swag or scaled models!

