V1.0.30 Update:Fixed the Tournament registration NPC disappearance issue etc.

We just released an update that fixed issues such as the [the Tournament registration NPC disappearance in Redstone City] and [Xin Qi Ji's in-game model anomaly].

Recently, we have been focusing on getting approvals and going live on various platforms. Once all platforms are updated, we will address the issues from the player community: after solving the [ESC return causing lag] and [opening and closing animations causing crashes and freezes] issues, we will prioritize underlying optimizations to try to solve the [overheating and crashes] issue caused by excessive save content and calculations in the later stages of the game.

At any stage, if you encounter problems or need any help, please feel free to send DM to our moderators in our official Discord. We will communicate with you one-on-one and keep records. We will also revisit players who have communicated with us after updates to confirm everything is resolved.

Fixed an issue where the Tournament sign-up NPC would sometimes be missing.

Fixed an issue where the Starcrusher skill would sometimes lead to NPCs no longer following you.

Fixed an issue with odd lighting for the Xin Qi Ji mode.

Fixed an issue where completing a game would sometimes lead to the client crashing.

Fixed tooltip errors for some menus.

Updated some in-game descriptions.

After the update, the admin will proactively contact players who have reported the above issues to us.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//35992768/ed7d5cf3cd9cc4e705c1c3312a50bd4fc32bdb4a.png[/img]