Ghosts Of Tabor update for 21 June 2023

🔥 Hotfix - v0.4.3207.14509 🔥

Build 11526769 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are updating to version 0.4.3207.14509. Servers will go down gradually and then the update will be pushed. Expect a 1-2h process with some downtime.

🔥 HOTFIX 🔥

-Improved pc performance on island
-Added more Fenix weapons
-Fixed applying custom graphics settings
-Fixed throwing and gripping on Index
-Fixed edge case that caused backpack to delete
-Fixed high ping issue when deploying into raid
-Added a button to reset ping on terminal

If you are experiencing issues with the game launching in 2D mode restart steam and you should see a new launch option that will force SteamVR for the game. It is called "launch with fix for 2D view in Steam VR mode"

Open link