3 NEW SKINS FOR FREE

I added 3 new totally free skins per your requests, there were people who thought the game was p2w, but it is not.

These free skins will remain so forever.

Skins :



FLASH** - Increased the speed of running and jumping.



Collector - x2 ammo and armor when pickup



Airman - Secret (You can get this skin for the corresponding achievement)



Enjoy