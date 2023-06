FEED ALL MONSTERS IS OUT!!!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1597720/Feed_All_Monsters/

We are so happy to share our latest game with you! We hope you’ll like it as much as we do and we can’t wait to see people playing it.

If you are curious about how this game came to be and why some features are the way they are, our dev Simone made an extensive series about Feed All Monsters on Youtube: