Fixed issue with guns causing and issue with hand physics under certain conditions.
Some other small issues in the starting level
The Living Remain update for 21 June 2023
Bug Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Fixed issue with guns causing and issue with hand physics under certain conditions.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
The Days After Content Depot 594221
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update