DiktaPunk: Fighting for Dominance v1.0 is LIVE !

Dear Diktators!

Today is the day. Update 1.0 is now available on Steam!

It's time to end the Early Access journey and start a new chapter for Diktapunk development.

Over the past few days, the team has come together and worked more passionately than ever to achieve this significant leap.

Story mode is ready and contains 8 new battles, 16 characters are now available including 6 unlockable in Story mode!

All the characters were balanced and corrected ready for an incredible battle between players or against the AI which was improved!

New character:

Donald Trump

Greta Thunberg

Boris Johnson

Marine Lepen

Bernie Sanders

Winston Churchill

Iosif Stalin

Patch Note: