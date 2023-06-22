 Skip to content

DiktaPunk: Fighting for Dominance update for 22 June 2023

DiktaPunk: Fighting for Dominance v1.0 is LIVE !

Last edited by Wendy

Dear Diktators!

Today is the day. Update 1.0 is now available on Steam!
It's time to end the Early Access journey and start a new chapter for Diktapunk development.

Over the past few days, the team has come together and worked more passionately than ever to achieve this significant leap.

Story mode is ready and contains 8 new battles, 16 characters are now available including 6 unlockable in Story mode!

All the characters were balanced and corrected ready for an incredible battle between players or against the AI which was improved!

New character:

Donald Trump

Greta Thunberg

Boris Johnson

Marine Lepen

Bernie Sanders

Winston Churchill

Iosif Stalin

Patch Note:

  • Macron, Uribe, and Elon now have game won animations
  • Updated Character Selection Screen
  • Added Audio to every Mock
  • Adjusted Uribe HeavyFireball damages
  • Adjusted all characters moves damages
  • Added Blood decals for guns shot impact
  • Improved Throwing Items with rotation
  • Improved IA Fighting Distance
  • Improved IA Instructions
  • Improved players hitboxes
  • Improved Input Delay
  • Improved DashFoward
  • Fixed Putin "Diktapunk Skin" material Smoothness
  • Fixed Zelensky Grenade Scale
  • Fixed Hitler LightPunch ChainMove
  • Fixed player attack range
  • Fixed characters size

