The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition Patch Notes - v1.4

Build 11526367 · Last edited 27 June 2023

Greetings employees of Halcyon,

The Board asks that you pause your colonial duties for a very special announcement: Spacer's Choice Edition v1.4 patch is available now!

This update includes the following:

Fixed discrepancy between auto-detect and default settings

Improved VRAM-based GPU performance

Fixed bug where Tucker Needham does not immediately talk to the player when trying to interact with him during A Family Matter in Amber Heights

Fixed bug in "A Few Bits More" Perk

Fixed bug with companions sometimes missing in elevators (RR&DD lab and connected hallways)

Resolved several popping issues

Adjusted rocks and foliage

Texture and LOD updates

Reduced several flickering issues

Fixed collision issues in multiple levels

Fixed shadow issues in several areas

Fixed alarm sound playing outside of Gorgon after completing DLC

Several weapon VFX fixes

We hope these updates improve your time in the Halcyon Colony. If you continue to experience issues playing The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition, please contact our support team directly for help.