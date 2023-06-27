 Skip to content

The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition update for 27 June 2023

The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition Patch Notes - v1.4

Share · View all patches · Build 11526367 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings employees of Halcyon,

The Board asks that you pause your colonial duties for a very special announcement: Spacer's Choice Edition v1.4 patch is available now!

This update includes the following:

  • Fixed discrepancy between auto-detect and default settings
  • Improved VRAM-based GPU performance
  • Fixed bug where Tucker Needham does not immediately talk to the player when trying to interact with him during A Family Matter in Amber Heights
  • Fixed bug in "A Few Bits More" Perk
  • Fixed bug with companions sometimes missing in elevators (RR&DD lab and connected hallways)
  • Resolved several popping issues
  • Adjusted rocks and foliage
  • Texture and LOD updates
  • Reduced several flickering issues
  • Fixed collision issues in multiple levels
  • Fixed shadow issues in several areas
  • Fixed alarm sound playing outside of Gorgon after completing DLC
  • Several weapon VFX fixes

We hope these updates improve your time in the Halcyon Colony. If you continue to experience issues playing The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition, please contact our support team directly for help.

