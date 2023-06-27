The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition Patch Notes - v1.4

Greetings employees of Halcyon,
The Board asks that you pause your colonial duties for a very special announcement: Spacer's Choice Edition v1.4 patch is available now!
This update includes the following:
- Fixed discrepancy between auto-detect and default settings
- Improved VRAM-based GPU performance
- Fixed bug where Tucker Needham does not immediately talk to the player when trying to interact with him during A Family Matter in Amber Heights
- Fixed bug in "A Few Bits More" Perk
- Fixed bug with companions sometimes missing in elevators (RR&DD lab and connected hallways)
- Resolved several popping issues
- Adjusted rocks and foliage
- Texture and LOD updates
- Reduced several flickering issues
- Fixed collision issues in multiple levels
- Fixed shadow issues in several areas
- Fixed alarm sound playing outside of Gorgon after completing DLC
- Several weapon VFX fixes
We hope these updates improve your time in the Halcyon Colony. If you continue to experience issues playing The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition, please contact our support team directly for help.
Changed files in this update