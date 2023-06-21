Mac Build 475 - Props Update

- Added Heavy Duty Lamp
- Added Lamp with Generator
- Added Wood Pole with Lamp
- Added Scissor Lift
- Added the word "BOOST" to the boost meter.
- Added controller icon with boost button indicator to the boost meter.
- Granite God Mesa has more slanted ground sections at Turn 1 and 2.
- Granite God Mesa has Turn Signs and Hazard Signs to help players with navigation.
- Granite God Mesa lighting rebaked.
- Dust emission increased 25% - 50% depending on vehicle class.
- Vehicle List is restructured so that Patriot Oxide is available first.
- Level List is restructured so that Granite God Mesa is available first.
- Motion Blur minor upgrade.
- Slowdown effect reduced in power when impacting AI vehicles.
- Physics bounciness increased 50% to help maintain momentum when colliding with walls.
- Updated Charles Run layout and lighting bake.
- Updated Charles Run auto exposure to be 0.25 stops darker.
- Occlusion culling enabled for Charles Run.
- All vehicles utilize GPU Instancing for Bodies and Wheels for increased performance.
- Custom Rock Shader reflections cut by half for a more matte finish.
- Turn Sign prop upgraded to Ultimate Lit Shader v2.
- Interactive Rocks have a smoother look and are darkened.
- New layout for The Pretzel Drop to lengthen race.
- Added volumetric lighting to The Pretzel Drop.
- Added volumetric lighting to Dive in the Hive.
- Added volumetric lighting to Granite God Mesa.
- Fixed missing Podium camera for end of race on Dive in the Hive.
- New lighting setup for Dive in the Hive.
- More accurate ambient lighting for interactive props.
- New water zones being trialed for Charles Run.
- All materials have GPU Batching now for faster framerate.
- All textures utilize texture streaming and mip-maps for faster framerate.
- Environment rock texture resolution increased 2x on average.
- Behind the scenes foliage library expansion.
- Identified and fixed rigid body errors for a smoother framerate.
MotorCubs RC update for 21 June 2023
Mac Build 475 - Props Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
