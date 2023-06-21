 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MotorCubs RC update for 21 June 2023

Mac Build 475 - Props Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11526234 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Heavy Duty Lamp
  • Added Lamp with Generator
  • Added Wood Pole with Lamp
  • Added Scissor Lift
  • Added the word "BOOST" to the boost meter.
  • Added controller icon with boost button indicator to the boost meter.
  • Granite God Mesa has more slanted ground sections at Turn 1 and 2.
  • Granite God Mesa has Turn Signs and Hazard Signs to help players with navigation.
  • Granite God Mesa lighting rebaked.
  • Dust emission increased 25% - 50% depending on vehicle class.
  • Vehicle List is restructured so that Patriot Oxide is available first.
  • Level List is restructured so that Granite God Mesa is available first.
  • Motion Blur minor upgrade.
  • Slowdown effect reduced in power when impacting AI vehicles.
  • Physics bounciness increased 50% to help maintain momentum when colliding with walls.
  • Updated Charles Run layout and lighting bake.
  • Updated Charles Run auto exposure to be 0.25 stops darker.
  • Occlusion culling enabled for Charles Run.
  • All vehicles utilize GPU Instancing for Bodies and Wheels for increased performance.
  • Custom Rock Shader reflections cut by half for a more matte finish.
  • Turn Sign prop upgraded to Ultimate Lit Shader v2.
  • Interactive Rocks have a smoother look and are darkened.
  • New layout for The Pretzel Drop to lengthen race.
  • Added volumetric lighting to The Pretzel Drop.
  • Added volumetric lighting to Dive in the Hive.
  • Added volumetric lighting to Granite God Mesa.
  • Fixed missing Podium camera for end of race on Dive in the Hive.
  • New lighting setup for Dive in the Hive.
  • More accurate ambient lighting for interactive props.
  • New water zones being trialed for Charles Run.
  • All materials have GPU Batching now for faster framerate.
  • All textures utilize texture streaming and mip-maps for faster framerate.
  • Environment rock texture resolution increased 2x on average.
  • Behind the scenes foliage library expansion.
  • Identified and fixed rigid body errors for a smoother framerate.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2241762 Depot 2241762
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link